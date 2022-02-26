SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.41

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $41,451,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 334,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

