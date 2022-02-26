SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $331.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.96.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.