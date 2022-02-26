SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$35.50 Price Target at Desjardins

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.81.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.15.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

