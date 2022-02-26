Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $128.44

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.44 and last traded at $130.76, with a volume of 5521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.38.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

