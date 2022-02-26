SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $528,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

