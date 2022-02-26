Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $340,020.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average is $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 267.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

