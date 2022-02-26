Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.