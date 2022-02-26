Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Shares of SFFYF opened at $50.70 on Friday. Signify has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.
About Signify (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify (SFFYF)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.