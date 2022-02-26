Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $50.70 on Friday. Signify has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

