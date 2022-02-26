Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIR. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

