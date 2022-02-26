Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.38

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €123.38 ($140.20) and last traded at €129.72 ($147.41), with a volume of 3418900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €124.18 ($141.11).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €144.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.31. The company has a market cap of $104.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)
