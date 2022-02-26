SI-BONE (SIBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SI-BONE by 143.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

