ShotSpotter, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a PE ratio of -230.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 18.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

