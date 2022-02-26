ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.10

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 223678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.85 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.