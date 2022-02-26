Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $553.40

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 553.40 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.71), with a volume of 51165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.81).

Several brokerages recently commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.86) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.86 ($8.61).

The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 611.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 619.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

