Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $76,763.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00036697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00109964 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.