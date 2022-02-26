Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,816.03

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,816.03 ($38.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,825 ($38.42). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,720 ($36.99), with a volume of 483,763 shares.

SVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.36) to GBX 2,675 ($36.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,882.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,815.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($38.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($67,892.60).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

