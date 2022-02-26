Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
