Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 663,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,236,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 636,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 352,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 342,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 130,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

