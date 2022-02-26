Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SVC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,236,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 636,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

