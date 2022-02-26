Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
SVC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
