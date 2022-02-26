Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $396.44

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$396.44 and traded as low as C$387.01. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$387.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$973.33 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$396.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$392.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.

About Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC)

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

