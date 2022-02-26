Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.90). Senior shares last traded at GBX 130.90 ($1.78), with a volume of 666,440 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.86) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm has a market cap of £578.38 million and a P/E ratio of -19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.51.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

