Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to report $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.28. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $91.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

