Secret Trading Down 9.1% This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00013859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $885.69 million and approximately $26.83 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00238153 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003906 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

