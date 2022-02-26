SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 45547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

