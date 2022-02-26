SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 45547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.02.
The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.29.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
