Sealed Air Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE:SEE opened at $68.46 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

