SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.23. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 3,193,762 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

