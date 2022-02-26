Scott W. Carnahan Sells 1,785 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

