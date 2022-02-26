Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.950 EPS.
SWM stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.
