Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.69

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 8020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,145 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

