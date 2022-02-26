Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $459.96

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 459.96 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 462.84 ($6.29), with a volume of 7984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($6.42).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 491.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 497.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

