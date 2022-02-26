Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 147,745 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

