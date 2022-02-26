Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 391,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 813,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MNKD opened at $2.72 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $683.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

