Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,126 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

