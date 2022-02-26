Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 28,346 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

