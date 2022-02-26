Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 108,700 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

