Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 13,510 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anterix by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

