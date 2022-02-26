Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 3.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 306,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,625.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 242,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,978,000 after acquiring an additional 681,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,896,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

