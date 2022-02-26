Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

