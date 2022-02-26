Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

