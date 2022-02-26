Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $84.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

