Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 71,687 shares.The stock last traded at $25.06 and had previously closed at $25.35.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 423.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $4,203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

