Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

