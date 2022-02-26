Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.99. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 7,827 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,371. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.