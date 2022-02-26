Sam Crigman Sells 2,752 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CTO Sam Crigman sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $168,917.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 1,293,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

