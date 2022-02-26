Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

