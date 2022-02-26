Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

