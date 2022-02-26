SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $318,830.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00004052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.89 or 0.07037364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.23 or 1.00030738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048239 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,634,546 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,131 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

