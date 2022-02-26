Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

