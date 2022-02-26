Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:R traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 655,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 58.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

