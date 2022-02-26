Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.43.

Shares of RUS opened at C$31.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.41. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.18 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

