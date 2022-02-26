RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

